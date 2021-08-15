Ghana coach CK Akonnor commends Andre Ayew's move to Asian side Al Sadd

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor has defended Andre Ayew’s move to Al-Sadd, saying he trusts the forward's judgment.



The 31-year-old joined the Asian side after leaving Swansea City this summer.



The U-20 World Cup winner was linked to clubs in England and Turkey, but he decided to take his footballing skills to the Middle East.



Addressing the media on the inclusion of the Black Stars captain in his provisional squad for Ghana’s next month FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, Charles Akonnor said he “trusts the decision” of his captain and sees nothing wrong with the move.



“Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain who just moved to the Arab world," the former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC gaffer said.



"I believe in his judgment; I believe his father knows what is right and I trust them.



"It is an important move he has made and there is no doubt about that”.



Upon joining the club, the Black Stars skipper scored on his debut for Al-Sadd in a friendly game in a 5-3 win over Spanish side, Figueres in Spain.



Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.