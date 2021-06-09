Ghana coach C.K Akonnor impressed with players performance in friendly against Morocco

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor is impressed with the improved performance of his players in the friendly against Morocco.



The Black Stars lost 1-0 to Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday night, but the coach praised the display of his boys.



However, the gaffer is disturbed by the lack of proficiency upfront.



“For a long time I have been looking forward to seeing the team play with understanding where everyone knows his role on the pitch," he said after the game.



"With this, I saw some good signs but we need to improve in that area and try as much as we can because it’s meaningless to play without scoring," added C.K Akonnor.



“So we want to improve and do well and also score goals.”



The team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday and start preparations for the next friendly against Ivory Coast.



