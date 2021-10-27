Ghana clubs must stop paying CEOs more than players – Wydad Technical Director

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Wydad Athletic Club Technical Director, Aboubakar Quattara, has launched a scathing attack on Ghana’s top-flight clubs for paying poor salaries to their players.



The former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal official, who watched his Moroccan side eliminate Accra Hearts of Oak from the 2021/22 Caf Champions League, spoke to Happy 98.9 FM on Monday evening.



Wydad thrashed the Phobians 6-1 in Casablanca after losing the first leg 1-0 in Accra. For Quattara, Ghanaian clubs must begin to pay players in line with their CEOs.



“Ghanaian clubs must stop pampering Chief Executives more than footballers. It’s totally disrespectful to the new trends of football.”



"You can’t be paying players $300-500$ while CEO takes $5000-$10,000. When the player complains about salaries, then you say he’s indisciplined."



“Here nobody goes to training in the team bus. Players are well catered for and they all have their cars. Nobody even reports to the Club Chairman for their salaries."



Quattara continued: “I find it shocking that Ghanaian top clubs are still practicing the 1970s strategies of football."



“Players still struggle while administrators with their nice suits enjoy all the money.”



Wydad Casablanca President Said Naciri awarded each player $3000 for their performance in the playoffs and the Royal Morocco Football Federation awarded the club $110,000 for their performance.



Hearts of Oak have now dropped to the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs and will need a win to qualify to the group stage.



But before that, the Rainbow boys must focus on the Ghana Premier League that kicks off on October 29.