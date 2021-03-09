BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Ghana climax 64th independence celebration with nationwide 'dumsor'

De intermittent power cuts be wat Ghanaians term as 'dumsor'

Ghanaians dey react for social media as dema lights go off on Sunday, 7 March at about 2:10pm GMT.



De West African nation celebrate en 64 years after dem claim freedom from British colonial rule to manage dema affairs, but for de past two months, dem dey struggle manage dia power supply.



De intermittent power cuts be de one Ghanaians term as 'dumsor' during de era of former president John Mahama in 2015.



But, de mata check like headache for de managers of de power sector under dis current government too.



So far, de Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) issue more than three press releases since 25 February with de latest one on 7 March 2021 announcing blackouts across de country due to "challenge in power system lead to total system shutdown leading to interruption of power supply in all parts of de country" statement from Ghana Grid Company Limited (Gridco) tok.



Government is tight lipped on de mata but citizens dey demand for power shedding time table.



De ECG wey be de main power distributors get outstanding issues with de Independent Power Producers (IPP) in relation to debt arrears.



E no be clear if de power challenges be one of production or maintenance or debt as authorities still dey massage de situation to avoid public outrage.