Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scores again for Qatari giants Al Sadd

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, netted his second goal of the season for Al Sadd, who continued their strong start with an impressive 4-2 win over Al-Rayyan SC.

Al Sadd were too strong for their opponents and looked to have secured the three points before the 24th-minute mark. They scored three unanswered goals within that period, with Ayew among the scorers.

Ayew skipped a couple of challenges before slotting the ball home from close range for Al Sadd’s third after Hassan Al-Haydos, Baghdad Bounedjah, had found the net.

The home side tried to stage a comeback with two goals in the space of four minutes, but Al Sadd ended their hopes with a fourth goal by Akram Afif.

Ayew’s goal comes less than a week after netting his debut for the Qatari giants.

The 31-year-old joined the club, managed by Barcelona legend Xavi, in July and is fast becoming fans favourite.