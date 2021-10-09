Ghana captain Andre Ayew regains fitness to start against Zimbabwe

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew passed a late fitness test to make the starting lineup against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.



The Al Sadd forward missed training over the week due to fitness issues and was not part of the friendly game against Soccer intellectuals on Wednesday.



The former Swansea City forward passed a late fitness test to make the matchday squad against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in this matchday three fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Andre Ayew has been in top form since the start of the Qatari league for Al Sadd.



The Ghana international has scored four games in five appearances for his new club.



Ayew will captain the Black Stars as they search for a win to keep the chase on South Africa in the race to qualify for the play-offs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Below is the Black Stars starting lineup



Ghana ???????? start list:



Jojo Wollacott (GK)



Daniel Amartey



Jonathan Mensah



Alexander Djiku



Abdul Rahman Baba



Thomas Partey



Andre Ayew (C)



Mohammed Kudus



Issahaku Fatawu



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Jordan Ayew