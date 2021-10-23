Ghana captain Andre Ayew happy to win first trophy with Al Sadd

Sports News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is delighted to have won his first major trophy with Al Sadd.



Al Sadd needed penalties to win the trophy for the 18th time at the expense of Al-Rayyan at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Friday /



Al Sadd won 5-4 in the shootout after Santi Carzola canceled out Yacine Brahimi's lead for Al-Rayyan.



Ayew who has been in terrific goal-scoring form for the Qatari giants since his summer move was withdrawn in the 80th minute.





????️ "I am very happy and proud to win my first trophy here." ????@AyewAndre reacts to @AlsaddSC's #AmirCup2021 victory! pic.twitter.com/M4X6ePRx18 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 22, 2021

Ayew said: “I am very happy to win and win my first title with Al Sadd in a big match. We have to continue working to complete the season with full strength and win more trophies,”Ayew added: “Al-Sadd fans were wonderful, and their large attendance was an incentive for the team, in a stadium at the highest level.”The former Swansea City forward has scored five goals in six appearances for the Qatari club since joining them in the summer.