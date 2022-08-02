Ghana captain Andre Ayew features for Al-Sadd in defeat to Al-Markiya

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew was in action for Al-Sadd SC on Monday evening when the team suffered defeat at the hands of Al-Markiya on matchday one of the 2022/23 Qatar Stars League season.



The Black Stars poster boy joined the Qatari giant last summer after he ended his stay in England where he played for Swansea City in the English Championship.



At the end of last season, Andre Ayew finished the campaign with the second most goals and helped the team to win two trophies.



Today, the Black Stars skipper started for Al-Sadd SC when the team travelled to Khalifa Stadium for the first game of the new season against Al-Markiya.



Although the visitors took a two-goal lead before the 40th minute thanks to goals from Rodrigo Tabata and Baghdad Bounedjah, the hosts outplayed Al-Sadd to cruise to a 4-3 win in the end.



It was all thanks to a brace from Aymen Hussein and a goal each from Jagurtha Hamroun and Ali Al-Muhannadi.



Andre Ayew and his teammates must return to training to prepare to bounce back with a win on matchday 2.



