Ghana cannot win 2021 Afcon - Legendary Abdul Razak insists

Sports News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Abdul Razak has cast doubts on Black Stars chances of winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Cameroon.



The West African country are on a quest of winning the continental trophy for the first time in 1982.



Ghana have come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but have failed to lift the trophy.



With Milovan Rajevac in charge as the new Black Stars coach, Abdul Razak who was part of Ghana's squad who won the 1978 Afcon in an interview said the Black Stars does not have a standing team capable of winning trophies.



"For now, I don't we can win the Afcon," the former Asante Kotoko and Stade Malien told Kumasi based Kessben FM.



"I am a Ghanaian but we don't have a standing team capable of winning trophies.



"We keep changing the players and we keep inviting different players at any call-up which does not help in team building.



"In our days, that was not the news but what are we seeing now?



"Things have changed and with the format in place for the Afcon, it makes it difficult," he added.



Milovan who replaced CK Akonnor on a one-year renewable contract has been tasked to end the country's trophy drought.



Ghana are four times African champions winning the trophy in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.



The Black Stars in Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros. The Afcon has been scheduled to kick off in January 2022.