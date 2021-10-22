Ghana can win the World Cup - CAF President

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President of the Confederations of African Football, Dr. Patrice Motsepe has backed Ghana as one of the African countries he believes can win the FIFA World Cup.



The South African business magnate made these comments during a press conference with sports journalists at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association in Ghana as part of activities marking his two day official visit to the country.



According to him, the quality in the caliber of players that Ghana has can propel them to challenge the best nations in the world to win the World Cup.



“Ghana is a special country in Africa, i made a remark this morning that Ghana can win the world Cup. We are South Africa always panic whenever we are paired with Ghana in a tournament” he said.



He also urged and encouraged other African countries to compete and challenge themselves at the highest level of football in order to make Africa proud.



“There are other countries in Africa that can compete. I do want them also to challenge and win the world cup” he said.



The CAF President has been in Ghana for the past two days discussing football related issues that would bring about development in Ghana and African Football.



