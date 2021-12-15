Ghana can win AFCON when we stop poli-tricks – Nii Lante

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Black Stars prepares for 2021 AFCON



Ghana eyes 5th AFCON title in Cameroon



Sports Minister rallies support for Black Stars in parliament





Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye believes that Ghana can realize its dream of winning the African Cup of Nations when the entire country rallies behind the team.



The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio observed that the attempt by one side of a political party to claim credit for the national team’s success is what prevents the nation’s vision to win the trophy.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Nii Lante Vanderpuye commended the current Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif for counting on the teaming support of parliament and Ghanaians as the Black Stars prepares for 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.



He said, “One of the key things, if you look at 2006 and 2010 World Cup, there was a conscious effort to depoliticize the support for the national team.”



“But over the period, we’ve seen elements of poli-tricks entering into the organization of the support base for the national team and these always affect us,” Nii Lante stated.



He continued, “When one particular side of the country or the support of the national team feel they have been left out, it becomes difficult for them to support.”



According to him, the spirit of the national team is demoralized when the playing body gets informed about the division in the country.



“One of my key experiences in football is the fact that, when a team feels that all are behind them it lifts them up spiritually but when they have the sense that a particular side of the country do not like them, spiritually, they go down,” the MP noted.