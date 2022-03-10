Ghana can’t cope with our attack – Ex- Nigerian goalkeeper

Sports News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu believes Ghana would find it difficult to handle Nigeria’s strikers in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff matches.



Shorunmu explained that the strike-force of Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, and Ademola Lookman would ensure Nigeria beats the Black Stars in their encounter on March 25 and 29.



Although the former Nigerian goalkeeper is optimistic about Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup, he disclosed that he expects the game to be a tight one.



“Although I expect a very tight game between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana, however, I am still optimistic that the strikers at our disposal will be too hot for Ghana to handle, Shorunmu told Completesports.com.



He added, “I don’t think they will be able to cope with the firepowers of the Super Eagles strikers such as Ighalo, Sadiq, Dennis, Osimhen and others in Europe. This is a game the players are desperately waiting for to make the nation proud by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”



Nigeria’s interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen named 9 attackers in his squad to face Ghana in the playoff matches.



The Super Eagles are seeking their 7th berth at the World Cup while Black Stars are looking to return to the Mundial for the 4th time.



The first leg of the match would be played at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana on March 25 with the second leg at the M.K.O stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.