Ghana boxing legend Azumah Nelson loses brother

Boxing legend Azumah Nelson has lost his younger brother Joseph Awudu Nelson who passed away last week.



According to the family of the former World WBC featherweight champion, Awudu passed on after battling with sickness for some time. He was 59.



The family in a release on Monday, January 17, 2022, expressed their sorrow over the dismissal of their beloved.



“As Christians, we believe God gives life and he has the power to take it whenever he pleases. We believe it was God who decided to give him rest so we can’t complain,” Azumah said.



The family will meet to discuss funeral plans and update the public and loved ones.