Ghana-born trio named in Togo squad for international friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana-born trio Kennedy Boateng, Samuel Asamoah and Emmanuel Hackman have been in Togo squad for their upcoming international friendlies this month.



The Sparrowhawks will take on Sierra Leone on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Antalya in Turkey before facing neighbours Benin five days later.



Portuguese trainer Paulo Duarte announced his squad on Tuesday and the three Ghana-born players were included in the list.



Boateng, 25 and a defender at Portuguese side Santa Clara received his first invitation to the Togo national team in November 2021.



Due to some lapses in documentations, Boateng couldn't feature for Togo in the World Cup qualifiers but will have the opportunity to make his debut this time.



Asamoah who is 27 and plying his trade at Romanian club FC U Craiova 1948 waited for the Ghana call-up but didn't see any signs of that and has decided to switch nationality to Togo.



Hackman was born in Accra and began his footballing career in Ghana and has been in Portugal since 2015 having played for Boavista, Desportivo Aves, Portimonense and now at Gil Vicente.



The 26-year-old fullback was expecting an invitation to represent Ghana internationally but that didn't happen.



The trio will be making their debuts for Togo if they are selected to play against Sierra Leone and Benin respectively later in the month.