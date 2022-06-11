Ghana begins process to complete nationality switch of England-born trio

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana has begun the nationality switch for the English quartet of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, and Eddie Nketiah and for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



All three players were born in England to Ghanaian parents but have decided to switch International allegiance to the country of their parents.



They have all given the Ghana FA the green light to start the process for their nationality switch ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars defeated fierce rivals Nigeria to book their place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and are already making plans to augment their squad.



Ghana's biggest problem during the World Cup qualifiers and even at the 2021 AFCON was their lack of a potent attacking threat with the likes of Jordan Ayew, and others rarely scoring with Andre Ayew emerging as the top scorer for the team with a paltry three goals during the World Cup qualifiers.



The 22-year-old Nketiah was born in Lewisham- England to Ghanaian parents but currently plays for the English U-21 where he has 17 caps with 16 goals at that level but is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions.



Nketiah is open to the idea of playing for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it's his best shot of a World Cup appearance.



He is not the only one as Callum Hudson-Odoi is also on the verge of switching nationality despite playing some matches for the Three Lions in the past.



The red-hot Arsenal striker has acquired a Ghana passport and his nationality switch is just months away.



With England, there is a long queue of attacking talents where the youngster will struggle to break through as he is presently a fringe player at Arsenal making just 12 appearances all season from the substitute's bench.



Tariq Lamptey too was born in England to Ghanaian parents and came through the famed Chelsea academy at Cobham before joining Brighton and Hove Albion.



Lamptey has played for England on the underage side but has decided to commit his international future to Ghana and was at the stadium when Ghana played Madagascar at the 2023 AFCON opener at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Talks have taken place in the past between the Ghana FA and the family of the 22-year-old striker Nketiah and Lamptey when C.K Akonnor was in charge of the Black Stars, he visited the players and held talks with their family in the UK but the GFA has resurrected the talks after Ghana secured a world cup slot.



The Black Stars are also making similar approaches for Inaki Williams among several other players born in the diaspora.