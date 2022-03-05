Ghana beats Senegal 1-0 in FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Princess Owusu left it late as Ghana’s Black Maidens defeated the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the first leg encounter of the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, March 5, 2022.



In a highly contested battle, the Black Maidens fought hard to earn a slim win over their opponents at away.



Comfort Yeboah made an overlapping run but was flagged offside as the Maidens made their first incursions in the game.



The Senegalese responded with an overlapping run but the Maidens were able to curtail it.



With the first half ending goalless, the two sides returned rejuvenated. Princess Owusu had an opportunity to score but her strike went wide.



The striker finally nailed it with a header from Constance Agyemang’s cross into the box to score the only goal in the game for the Maidens.



Ghana will host the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the second leg.