Ghana beat Saudi Arabia to end Maurice Ravello tournament with a win

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Black Satellites have been presented with a trophy after finishing ahead of Saudi Arabia in their final ranking game played on Wednesday afternoon.



Ghana U20 were 2-1 winners in the game which was played at the Stade Fernand Fournier in Arles.



Abass Samari Salifu connected a brilliant pass from Yahaya Mohammed to restore Ghana and secure the much need for Ghana.



Coach Abdul Karim Zito took the lead courtesy of Hearts of Oak forward Isaac Mensah but Saudi Arabia found an equalizer in the 71st minute.



Speaking at the post-match presser Assistant Coach Abdul Fatawu Salifu stated that the team has improved after each match played in the tournament.



He further stated that the Black Satellites have learned from the competition and it will help in their development process



“Of course, we came to win the competition but in the end, we couldn’t achieve our aims. But the team has improved match after match and we are hoping that in time they will be good players for Ghana”, the assistant coach stated.



The Black Satellites are expected to return to Ghana early next week.