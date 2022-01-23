Ghana battles Nigeria in ‘Jollof Derby’ for FIFA World Cup spot

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

After that harrowing, disgraceful and disappointing show at the 2021 AFCON, the Black Stars of Ghana have been handed another difficult task for the World Cup Qualifiers.



At the draw for the play-offs for the 2022 Qatar World Cup , Ghana was handed Nigeria as their opponents to contend with.



The Black Stars and Super Eagles lock horns between 24th March and 29th March 2022 with Ghana playing the first leg at home.



Ghana topped Group G in the Group Qualifiers which included South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe. Ghana clinched the 1st position with 13 points.



Nigeria topped Group C which comprised of Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic. The Super Eagles also topped their group with 13 points.



As it stands, the last time Ghana went to the World Cup was in 2014.



Ghana has been at the World Cup on three occasions; 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Ghana was conspicuously missing in action at the Mundial in 2018.



Nigeria has appeared at the World Cup 6 times, (1994, 1998, 2002, 2010,2014,2018).



However their best performance have been Round of 16 finishes in 1994, 1998 and 2014.



Nigeria has been to the last three World Cups and will be seeking to make it a 4th consecutive World Cup for the 1st time in their history.



Ghana is one of the three African countries that have reached the quarter-final of the World Cup, with the other two being, Senegal and Cameroon.



Ghana and Nigeria have played 49 games with Ghana winning 21 games , losing 10 and drawing 18 times.



The last time both teams met was in 2011.

It was in an international friendly which ended in a goalless draw.