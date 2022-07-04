Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022



Morocco beats Ghana to qualify for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup



Morocco accuses Ghana of age cheating



Ghana fined $100,000 for age cheating



Ghana’s u-17 side the Black Maidens have been handed a two-year ban by the Confederation of African Football for forging the birthdate of two players.



Ghana was found guilty by CAF after Morocco protested the ages of two Black Maidens players Nancy Amoh and Rasheeda Shahadu.



The ban means Ghana’s u-17 side would not partake in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup African Qualifiers and would have to pay a fine of $100,000.



Following the protest by Morocco, the Ghana Football Association was allowed to contest the case over the accusations of a falsified birthdate.



However, the GFA failed to provide a defence statement to the CAF Disciplinary Board, leaving them with no other option than to rule over the case.



Despite not making a statement over the case, the GFA still has an opportunity to contest the ruling before the CAF Appeal Board.



Ghana’s u-17 side played Morocco in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup African Qualifiers.



The Black Maidens defeated Morocco 2-0 with goals from Nancy Amoh and Stella Nyamekye in the first leg played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Black Maidens lost by 4-2 on penalty shootout in the return leg as the Moroccans qualified to play at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.



The Black Maidens were subjected to harsh treatments by the Moroccans in the 2nd leg as the Ghanaian ladies had to forfeit their dressing room to change themselves in the lobby.



After the match, the GFA stated they were going to contest the results of the match after they claimed there was unfair officiating.



