Ghana attacker Benjamin Tetteh lands in England to complete move to Hull City

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh could complete his anticipated move to English club Hull City by the close of this week.



the Black Stars striker is wanted by a number of clubs in Europe.



Currently, the forward is contracted to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor. Last season, the attacker was a star for his team in the Turkish Super Lig.



Unfortunately his goals were not enough as his club suffered relegation at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.



Since the summer transfer window opened, Benjamin Tetteh has been chased by a number of clubs including Hull City.



The English Lower-tier team is keen on securing his signature to bolster the squad of the team for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.



Sources have reported that in the last 12 hours, Benjamin Tetteh has arrived in England to completed his move to join Hull City.