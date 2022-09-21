Ghana athletics needs investment, support – Kofi Akpaloo

Track & Field News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo says athletics appears to have taken a nose dive because of the lack of investment and support.



According to him, is time Ghana starts investing in athletes to unearth talents.



Kofi Akpaloo reiterated when he becomes President he will invest heavily in Athletics to make sure the country unearths talents to compete at the highest level.



"When I become President of Ghana I will invest heavily in Athletics to make sure I discover a lot of talent for the country," He told Kumasi-based Hello FM.



He made an example by sighting that the reason why Jamaica Athletics is thriving these days is through these types of initiatives “foundations” that are set up by the past athletes in the country. They are achieving their goals and we all can see them now in the international championships."



“Athletics is all about money. When you go to Jamaica they say is a business. The cooperate institutions need to come on board and invest and support our athletes”, he added



He added that “Athletics is a top brand and the mother of all sports. All we advocate is a financial investment by Government and corporate Ghana. Athletics will produce high-level performers and world leaders in Track and Field.”



