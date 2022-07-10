You are here: HomeSports2022 07 10Article 1579418

Other Sports of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Sammy Heywood Okine

Ghana announces team for World Athletics Championships

Ghana's 4x100 Relay Ream Ghana's 4x100 Relay Ream

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has announced a very strong team heading to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships is slated to commence on Friday, 15 July, and end on Sunday, 24 July.

Check Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the United States below:

Women

Long Jump

Deborah Acquah (Long Jump Record Holder)

Men

100m

Benjamin Azamati

100m and 200m

Joseph Paul Amoah

800m

Alex Amankwa

Men

4x100m

Benjamin Azamati (Student-Athlete – 100m and 4×100m relay record holder)

Joseph Paul Amoah ( 200m and 4×100m relay record holder)

Joseph Manu Odoru ( Student-Athlete – Part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 4×100m relay)

Sean Safo Antwi (Senior Athlete – 4×100m relay record holder)

Emmanuel Yeboah (Student-Athlete 4×100m relay record holder)

Coaches

Christian Nsiah ( Professor of Finance and Economics – Baldwin Wallace University

Elorm Amenakpor (Sprint Coach – University of Ghana. Student & Volunteer – Assistant Sprints Coach – West Texas A&M University

Officials

Alhaji Hafiz Adam (Leader of the delegation)

Ababu Afelibiek (President of the Ghana Athletics Association)

Bawah Fuseini (Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Athletics Association

