Ghana announces team for World Athletics Championships

Other Sports of Sunday, 10 July 2022
Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor
The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has announced a very strong team heading to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.
The 2022 World Athletics Championships is slated to commence on Friday, 15 July, and end on Sunday, 24 July.
Check Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the United States below:
Women
Long Jump
Deborah Acquah (Long Jump Record Holder)
Men
100m
Benjamin Azamati
100m and 200m
Joseph Paul Amoah
800m
Alex Amankwa
Men
4x100m
Benjamin Azamati (Student-Athlete – 100m and 4×100m relay record holder)
Joseph Paul Amoah ( 200m and 4×100m relay record holder)
Joseph Manu Odoru ( Student-Athlete – Part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 4×100m relay)
Sean Safo Antwi (Senior Athlete – 4×100m relay record holder)
Emmanuel Yeboah (Student-Athlete 4×100m relay record holder)
Coaches
Christian Nsiah ( Professor of Finance and Economics – Baldwin Wallace University
Elorm Amenakpor (Sprint Coach – University of Ghana. Student & Volunteer – Assistant Sprints Coach – West Texas A&M University
Officials
Alhaji Hafiz Adam (Leader of the delegation)
Ababu Afelibiek (President of the Ghana Athletics Association)
Bawah Fuseini (Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Athletics Association