Ghana and Nottingham Forest defender Richie Laryea set for loan spell

English Premier League returnee, Nottingham Forest, is considering sending Canadian-born Ghanaian defender, Richie Laryea, on loan ahead of next season.



The 27-year-old who joined the English side in January this year from Toronto FC has struggled for game time.



He made five appearances, with his only start coming against Hull City on the final of the campaign.



Nottingham Forest is set to beef up their squad for the Premier League campaign but it seems Laryea is not part of their plans.



The Premier League returnees are not ready to sell the Ghanaian defender and will therefore consider shipping him out on loan ahead of next season.



Meanwhile, the enterprising defender is also said to be keen about a move away from Nottingham Forest in order to get playing time as the 2022 World Cup looms.



It is said Laryea has suitors from the Netherlands and Belgium as well as Championship teams.



His status as a full Canada international five months before the World Cup may also factor in his decision.



For the first time in 36 years, Canada qualified for the men's tournament, and the 27-year-old appeared in all but one of the qualifiers.



He will hope to make the squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.



His contract with Nottingham Forest will expire in summer 2025.



