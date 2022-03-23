Ghana and Nigeria WC playoff is considered 'one of the biggest rivalries in African football'

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria and Ghana have had a long-standing rivalry on the continent, and the two countries have been evenly matched since records began.



The Super Eagles have three AFCON championships to the Black Stars' four, and their head-to-head records are very tight, with Ghana winning 19 times to Nigeria's 16.



The first leg of the playoff will take place on March 25 at the 40,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with the second and final game taking place on March 29 at the 60,000-capacity Abuja National Stadium.



The countries, whose first official meeting was a World Cup qualifier in 1960, when Ghana defeated the Super Eagles 4-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium, have been locked in a decades-long rivalry.



They have faced off in a variety of events, including the Jalco Cup in the 1950s and the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Gold Cup and Azikiwe Cup in the 1960s.



After the playoff this month Ghana or Nigeria will miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will played in Qatar.