Ghana against Nigeria will be a tough game - Emmanuel Adebayor

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Emmanuel Adebayor is predicting a tough match between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off.



Last Saturday, the two countries were drawn against one other, and the winner of the two-legged match would qualify for the global football festival in Qatar this year.



Adebayor, who attended the draw in Douala alongside Senegalese icon El Hadji Diouf, said the games in March are important for Nigeria and Ghana because of their strong rivalry.



Ghana and Nigeria are both out of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon. Nigeria's trip to Cameroon was better than Ghana's, Nigeria won all their games in their group while Ghana did not win any game.



“I wish them all the luck. I just want to remind them one thing that they are going out there to represent the continent,” he told Goal.



“All the games will be difficult. I see Nigeria against Ghana too, it is not a derby but it is going to be very difficult because there are a lot of Ghanaians in Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana,” he concluded.



