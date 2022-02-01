Ghana Women's Premier League land Betway sponsorship

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana's leading online betting and gaming brand, Betway, has announced a sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association for the Ghana Women’s Premier League. Betway will be recognized as the Development Partner of the Ghana Women’s Premier League.



As Development Partners, Betway will deliver a mix of solutions that will focus on supporting the teams and helping amplify the Women’s League in Ghana. Key amongst these benefits will be a season-long mentorship programme with local and international resources for officials of the clubs under the auspices of Betway Ghana.



Betway will also be providing training equipment for participating clubs, as well as amplified coverage of the league in collaboration with the Sports Writer’s Association (SWAG). This will be targeted at drawing the much-needed attention for activities of the Women’s Ghana Premier League



Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager – Marketing at Betway Ghana said “This is a league that has shown potential, hence the need for a communal approach in developing it.



As a brand that believes in sports development, we believe supporting the women’s league in Ghana with unique innovations – such as sponsoring the league as development partners – will go a long way to help unbox talents in Women’s football and bring communal benefits to the nation as a whole.”



“The Women’s Premier League has seen another level of progress over the last two years. The GFA is extremely happy to welcome a global brand such as Betway on board, as we continue to expand the frontiers of the Women’s game in Ghana.



With the re-organisation of the Women’s Premier League and the support from Betway and a new incoming Television partner, we are guaranteed even more competitive matches, more talent identification and development, more excitement, and indeed, a great champion to represent Ghana at the CAF Women’s Champions League,” stated Prosper Harrison Addo, (Esq.) - General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.



