Ghana U20: 38 new players start training

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

38 new players have reported to Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Pampram for a scheduled training with the Ghana U20 team.



This comes after 42 players camped and trained the whole of last week. These players were dispatched at the weekend, paving way for new ones to arrive and use the facility.



Gold Stars, Inter Allies, Tema Youth, Accra City, Krystal Palace, Accra City, Dreams FC and Young Wise all have their players in the second batch.



Head coach Karim Zito is on the mission to find the finest talents for the U20, so they can continue their dominance on the continent.



Black Satellites are reigning champions of Africa, having won the U20 Cup of Nations in March this year.



The victory in Mauritania took them to four titles and a total of five trophies including the Fifa World Cup, which they remain the only African team to win it.