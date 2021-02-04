Press Releases of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

Ghana Tourism Authority’s "Travel, See, Snap, Win" contest ends with 5 lucky winners

Francesca Nouna Adjetey, Overall winner

Following a month and half of stiff competition for the various prizes to be won, the Ghana Tourism Authority has finally ended its Travel, See, Snap and Win contest.



Launched on the 18th of December, 2020, the contest saw over 1000 entries during its 6-weeks duration and rewarded 5 lucky winners. It generated 54,231,891 impressions on social media.



The campaign was Initiated to increase the interest in domestic tourism and hospitality. The contest winners were awarded with domestic air tickets to travel anywhere in Ghana.



A winner was selected from each week, based on the creativity they put into their captions, the photography as well as the total number of likes and comments they had on their entry posts.



Persons with the highest engagements on its entry post were also selected as the grand winner for the contest.



Weekly winners went as follows:

Week 1 winner - Vanessa Appiah

Week 2 winner - Joseph Halifax Kwame Afesia

Week 3 Winner - Nana Akua Nhyiraba Boatemaa

Week 4 Winner - Francesca Nouna Adjetey

Week 5 Winner - Angelina Manuella Kwabi

Overall Winner - Francesca Nouna Adjetey



The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. AKwasi Agyeman expressed his joy at how social media users jumped on the contest once it was announced. According to him, they were amazed at the level of interaction the campaign generated and the efforts people put in even in these difficult COVID-19 times.



He also expressed his gratitude to all who took part in the contest and urged them to always take part in such contests to spread the good news about tourism in Ghana.



He further encouraged the winners to become advocates for domestic tourism in Ghana.



The Travel, See, Snap and Win contest was organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) as part of the Ghana Tourism Development project with support from the World Bank.



For all entries in the contest, you can check the hashtag #Travelseesnapandwin on all social media platforms