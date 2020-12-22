Press Releases of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: GTA

Ghana Tourism Authority launches ‘Travel and Win Campaign’ to promote domestic tourism

Travel and Win Campaign

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has on Monday, December 21, 2020 launched a social media travel and win campaign to reward deserving Ghanaian tourists during this Christmas festivity.



As part of the Authority’s mandate to drive the agenda of tourism and enhance active participation of locals in the tourism and hospitality industries, the GTA has initiated a 6 weeks’ campaign christened ‘The Snap Tour’ campaign.



The campaign scheduled for 21st December, 2020 to 31st January, 2021 is to reward Ghanaian indigenes who make efforts to travel to local tourist destinations of their choice within the Campaign timeframe.

The Snap Tour Campaign is aimed at rediscovering Ghanaian tourist sites and further rekindling the dying fire of Domestic Tourism due to the Covid 19 pandemic.



To be part of the set of lucky winners for the Snap Tour social media campaign, participants must visit any local tourist sites of their choice, take photos and share on their various social media platforms alongside the campaign’s hashtags.



The full rules for participation are found below:



How to join:



All Ghanaians above the age of 18 are eligible to participate in this contest. To participate, kindly follow the rules below:



Step 1: Travel to your favorite tourist location from 21st December, 2020 to 31st January, 2021.



Step 2: Take a photo of yourself at your chosen tourist location. Photos taken prior to the campaign dates shall be nullified. Filters will be used to screen photos.



Step 3: Explore your creativity. Post your best photo with an amazing caption on all social media handles.



Step 4: Tag our social media handles in your post and use the hashtag #Snaptour. Social media channels in focus are:



Facebook - Ghana Tourism Authority



Twitter - @ghanatourismGTA



Instagram - ghanatourismauthority



Selection of winners



Weekly winners



3 Winners shall be selected at the end of every week. These winners shall be determined based on their overall engagements (shares, comments and likes) on the photos they submitted in the contest. They shall also be judged based on best caption and best photo.



Final Winners: 3 Winners shall be selected at the end of the campaign. These winners shall be determined based on their overall engagements (shares, comments and likes) on the photos they submitted in the contest. They shall also be judged based on best caption and best photo.



Prizes



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.