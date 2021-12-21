Ghana Premier League unattractive – Kuami Eugene

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian High-life musician Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known in the showbiz world as Kuami Eugene, has blatantly called out the Ghana Premier League to be unattractive.



The Lynx record signee did not shy away from sharing his sincere thoughts on the league as he boldly said the league is not nice.



Eugene's voice adds weight to the prevailing concerns of the Ghana premier league not living up to expectations.



Speaking on Class 91.3FM, the 'Bunker' hitmaker said, "I was at the airport watching the Ghana Premier league and trust me, it wasn't nice."



The quality of the Ghanaian premier league is being challenged by poor playing pitches, player welfare issues, officiating, among others.



However, the 2020 VGMA artiste of the year reaffirmed his love for Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko.



He hoped Kotoko would reach higher heights and get to the level of highly ranked international teams.



"I love Kotoko; I want Kotoko to be up there to the level where we can compare Kotoko to the international teams. We should get to the level where people can bet on Kotoko and Hearts of Oak," he said.



Asante Kotoko is three points adrift from Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars and will be looking forward to closing the gap as they have an outstanding clash against rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak.



Kotoko has been in impressive form since the start of the Ghana Premier League this season.



Prosper Narteh's side has won five out of the eight premier league games and lost only once to King Faisal in a 3-2 defeat.