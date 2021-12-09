Ghana Premier League star granted bail after five days in police cells

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Eleven Wonders midfielder, Amin Adams and team manager, Ernest Amo have been granted bail after serving five days in police cells for allegedly assaulting a referee.



Multiple news outlets report that the Amasaman District Court has granted Adams and his Team Manager, Amoh who had spent five days in police custody.



The two were remanded in police custody after assaulting a referee during Wonders 1-0 loss to Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The midfielder allegedly headbutted assistant referee Jasper Adenyo over an unsatisfied call by the match official.



Amin thought Lions' goal should have been flagged offside and thus rushed to the assistant line 2 to angrily complain. Things escalated quickly as the club's team manager Ernest Amo joined the player and allegedly assaulted the referee in the process.



In the end, the Police executed their duty by arresting the two. The court presided over by Mr Stanislaus Amanoipo, on Monday, December 6 remanded them for two weeks.



A delegation led by former GFA president, George Afriyie, Ghana legend Tony Baffuor, Accra Lions CEO Nana Obiri Yeboah, journalist Thomas Boakye Agyemang together with the lawyers of the duo appealed the case and were granted bail earlier this morning.