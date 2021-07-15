Ghana Premier League players should be appreciated - Didi Dramani

Soccer News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach Didi Dramani says the current generation of the Ghana Premier League are doing very well and should be appreciated instead of being compared to previous generations.



Dramani, a two-time Ghana Premier League winner with the Porcupine Warriors, opined in an interview with West 87.9 FM.



"We have witnessed great players, in the early 80s and 90s, and we shouldn’t do any comparison, we just have to appreciate what they [current generation] are doing," he said.



“The current players don’t last in the league, they always move to Europe or other countries very early and for that one, you can’t blame the players or their teams because it’s everywhere and every player want to play top teams”.



"The only thing is that clubs don’t plan for their replacement and that always affects them. In FC Nordjealland, we prepare and sell them because it’s part of our commercialization plans," he added.



Didi Dramani until recently was working as a transitional coach at Danish club Nordsjaelland.