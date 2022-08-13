Ghana Premier League newcomers Tamale City show interest in RTU’s Ronald Frimpong  

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League newcomers Tamale City have reportedly shown interest in Real Tamale United midfielder Ronald Augustine Frimpong.



It is said Tamale City have made contact with city-rivals in the bid to secure the services of the enterprising midfielder this window.



Ronald Frimpong was instrumental for RTU in the 2021/22 season, helping the club to survive relegation at the end of the campaign.



The midfielder scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 28 matches last season.



He will be a good addition to the Tamale City squad as they seek to make impact in their maiden Ghana Premier League season.



Tamale City secured qualification at the expense of Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs after edging them in the Ghana Premier League play-off last week.