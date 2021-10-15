Ghana Premier League has many good players - Kotoko's Fabio Gama

Sports News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos refused to single out one player as he weighed in on the discussion about the best player in the Ghana Premier League.



Fabio Gama believes that the league has a lot of good players so it's impossible, for him, to choose one player.



"We have many good players in Ghana. In my mind, I am always at the top but we have good players. Boakye from WAFA, we have Salifu Ibrahim, very good. We have the number 10 from Great Olympics [Awako], Ganiu, and Mudasiru of Kotoko."



“We have many, many good players. It is impossible to choose 3 or 5 or 10 options because you have more than that," Gama told Joy Sports.



Many had written Gama off even before he kicked a ball because his countrymen who previously came to Ghana were unsuccessful.



But he proved them all wrong, delivering impressive performances. He scored four goals and assisted a couple of goals.



