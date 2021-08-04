Ghana Premier League goal king Diawisie Taylor confirms Hearts contact

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghana Premier League goal king award winner Diawisie Taylor has confirmed there has been contact from league winners Hearts of Oak.



The 21-year-old Berekum-born scored 18 goals in 31 games for Karela United to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award.



Hearts of Oak are on the market for a striker who can contribute 20+ goals a season and the technical team of the Phobians have gotten in touch with the lethal forward.



He confirmed on Kumasi-based Pure FM: “There has been a lot of interest from several clubs with several offers. It is true that Hearts of Oak have also come with an offer which is still being considered by my club and my representatives. Don’t forget I’m still under contract with Karela United.”



Hearts of Oak’s top scorer in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League was Kwadwo Obeng Junior who scored 10 goals.



The Phobians, who will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League, have targeted a number of top class players including WAFA’s Enock Asubonteng and Gladson Awako.



