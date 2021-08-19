Ghana Premier League clubs to register 40 players for new season

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian top-flight clubs will be allowed to submit a squad of 40 players for their domestic competitions in the upcoming season.



The same applies to Division One League and Women’s Premier League clubs.



According to the Ghana Football Association, it is to encourage clubs to include players below the age of 17 years in their squad for developmental purposes.



The new policy will also provide more players for matches in this era of COVID-19 to ensure the smooth running of the competitions without interruptions due to infections.



Of the 40 players to be registered, 30 players shall be regular players while the remaining 10 should be players who fall under the age of 17 years.



The Ten U-17 players are also permitted to play in the juvenile team of the club in the district juvenile league for the club.



The 40 players, made up of Amateur and Professionals, are eligible to play in the MTN FA Cup, the Women’s FA Cup and all GFA sanctioned competitions.



The decision was reached at the last Executive Council meeting held in Accra.



Clubs are hereby reminded that the registration for the 2021/22 season is ongoing and clubs should take advantage of the period to register their players for the new campaign before the deadlines.



The new season will start in October.