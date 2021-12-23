You are here: HomeSports2021 12 23Article 1429756

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League clubs chase ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Kofi Abanga Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Kofi Abanga

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has confirmed to receiving offers from the Ghana Premier League club as he set sights on a return to the pitch.

The enterprising midfielder who controversially joined the Phobians at the expense of Kotoko in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM said he is not done with active football and has therefore reveal Eleven Wonders and Ashantigold interest.

“I have not retired from the game, so most definitely I will return to the pitch. A lot of clubs have contacted me for my services, so I am weighing up my options” he said.

“I can confirm Eleven Wonders and Ashantigold interest’

Kofi Abanga who is currently without a club added he has been training to be in good shape for a possible return to the field.