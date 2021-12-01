Ghana Premier League: No team can overtake Asante Kotoko - Bashir Hayford

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bashir Hayford looks forward to Kotoko winning the league



Kotoko lead GPL table with 13 points



King Faisal engage Kotoko on GPL week 6



Former Somalia head coach, Bashir Hayford has said overtaking Asante Kotoko at the top of the Ghana Premier League table will be a difficult task for other clubs.



Hayford believes Kotoko have the character to maintain their form and as results keep the top spot.



Kotoko have had a dream start to the season winning four of their opening five games. Their impressive form has seen them open a three-point gap at the top.



Hayford, ex-Kotoko manager, said other clubs will struggle to leapfrog the Porcupines at the top.



“I can’t predict the league for Kotoko now but looking at where they are, it will be difficult for others to overtake them on the league table”.



“I don’t think Kotoko will lose continuously for other teams to take advantage while they’re on top of the league table.” Bashir Hayford told West FM. he added.



Next on the schedule for Kotoko, is top of the table clash with city rivals King Faisal on Sunday, December 5, 2021.