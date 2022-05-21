Ghana Premier League Match Preview- Bechem United vs Legon Cities

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United will host Legon Cities on Sunday in their matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League encounter.



The host will hope to return to winning ways after failing to win any of their last five games in the league. They have drawn four and lost one in the process.



Bechem United have the opportunity to back up from their slumber lately in their own backyard on Sunday afternoon.



The Hunters will be looking for a win against the Royals at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park since the Ghana Premier League title race is not over yet.



With eight points separating Kotoko and Bechem United on the title challenge, Kasim Ocansey Mingles and his charges will go into the game with full confidence, having at the back of their minds that a win for them will pile pressure on the Porcupine Warriors.



Meanwhile, Legon Cities who have been on top form in their last five games will go into the game to snatch all points at stake to better their chances of maintaining their status in the league.



The Royals have won four and lost one in their last five matches, including a win against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Legon Cities are 8th on the league standings with 42 points after 29 matches into the season.



Maxwell Konadu and his charges will hope for a win away but Bechem United will be a difficult nut to crack.