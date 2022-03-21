Ghana Premier League: Kotoko drop points against Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko were held to a goalless draw by Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Monday, March 21, 2022.



The Porcupines were outplayed in the game as they created few chances in the game and Etouga was unable to find the back of the net.



Eleven Wonders were denied a goal scored in the first half as it was ruled offside. Wonders created the best chances in the game failed to convert them.



Salifu Moro had a chance at goal but Kwame Baah came to the rescue of Kotoko.



When Kotoko decided to strike, it was Lamptey whose shot came crushing the side of the nets. Augustine Agyapong was handed a yellow card for is tackle on a Eleven Wonders player.



Kotoko were hoping to salvage the three points in the game but they were outplayed by the Techiman based club who handed them a tough battle.



Watch match highlights below



