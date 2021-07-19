You are here: HomeSports2021 07 19Article 1312255

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko bag GHC135,000 reward package from sponsors

Asante Kotoko received a cheque for GHC135,000 from sponsor Hisense for not losing 27 matches in the just-ended GPL campaign.

The presentation was done at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday after their 1-0 defeat to Elmina Sharks.

Kotoko won 15 matches and drew 12 to finish second on the table with 57 points; four more behind champions Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors lost seven matches.



