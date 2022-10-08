Ghana Premier League: Aduana Stars’ Adom Frimpong named Player of the Month for September

Sports News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars midfielder, Kwame Adom Frimpong has been named the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for September.



The former Asante Kotoko man has excelled since the start of the season and has helped his team to pick crucial wins.



In the first three matches of the season, Kwame Adom Frimpong has scored two goals, with his first coming against King Faisal in the 3-2 win.



Having been shortlisted for the Player of the Month at the end of September, he has today been named the winner.