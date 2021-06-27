'Ghana Population and Housing Census 2021': Important things about Ghana Population Census

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Ghana national pulation and housing census 2021 go begin on June 27, 2021.



Ghana dey use dis exercise to gather data on total number of people who dey inside de west African country.



Govment go use data wey dem go collect from de population to plan development for de country.



Dem go gather information like gender, education level, employment information den tins on people who dey live inside de gold coast.



Dis information dey help authorities plan well give de country by formulating policies, identify key social and economic issues which go guide de development agenda.



E be important say everyone go take note of de Census Night and where dem spend de night to answer de questions accurately.



Dis article dey capture some of de important things you for know.



[GPHC] Census Period: June 27 - July 11



De enumeration go happen from dis period through to July 11, but officials say room for 5 day extension dey for mop up which go end July 15, 2021.



Originally, dis census for happen in 2020 but sake of coronavirus pandemic wey hit last year, de country no fit embark on de enumeration.



[Ghana Population and Housing Census 2021] - Who dey qualify for counting?



All persons who go spend de census night for Ghana go be part of those dem go count.



Dis dey include includes everyone who spent de night inside household, people who spend de census night inside institution, all outdoor sleepers den people who dey in transit in Ghana on census night.



What dis dey mean be say so far as one dey inside de borders of Ghana during de duration of de census go be part of de people officers go count.



GPHC: What to expect during enumeration



During de enumeration, a census official (enumerator) go visit each household den administer a questionnaire to collect some information from de head of household or any other adult in de household.



De enumerator go present dema ID card on arrival as identification den start de interview process.



Ghana Population and Housing Census 2021: Language for data collection



Officers who dey go round to collect data and interview people go use language which respondents dey understand.



So de language of de respondent, either English, local languages, Pidgin den tins go be de mode of communication.



[GPHC] Information census officials go collect



Enumerators go visit all households/institutions den collect detailed information on de people wey sleep there on Census Night.



Dis be some of de information officials go collect:



1. Travel history of household members who migrate abroad



2. Socio-demographic characteristics (age, sex, education, ethnicity, religion)



3. Literacy den education



4. Economic activity (employment status, job description, occupation, industry)



5. Difficulties in performing daily living activities (seeing, hearing, walking etc.)



6. Ownership den usage of ICT devices



7. Children born to women 12 years or over



8. Deaths of household members within de past 12 months



9. Housing conditions (construction materials, water supply, asset ownership)



10. Sanitation (disposal of solid and liquid waste)



11. Source of water, lighting den cooking fuel



Digital census



De 2021 Census according to de Ghana Statistical Service go be digital, dis be sake of de use of electronic equipment.



Field officers go carry along tablet loaded with digital neighbourhood map den portable charger unlike de previous times where dem dey use pencil and paper for data collection.



Also, field workers go save and send answers back via an software app on de tablet to central server in real time and wey dem also go verifying where respondents dey live by GPS.



De digital process experts say go save more time while improving data quality den coverage.



