Ghana-Nigeria rivalry must benefit the youth - Sports Minister

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif on Monday, 21st March received a delegation led by the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, H. E. Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.



Mustapha Ussif, who received the delegation at his office disclosed to them the country's readiness to host our Nigerian counterparts.



"I have been in regular communication with my colleague minister in Nigeria, and I have informed him of our readiness to host and defeat our brothers in the two-leg World Cup qualifiers," he added.



He also reiterated to the High Commissioner protocols and guidelines for the game in which CAF's approved ticket allocation of 5% would be released to the Nigerian team for free. This, he believes would be replicated in Nigerian for the return leg.



Hon. Ussif also posited that rivalry between Ghana and its Nigerian brothers comes in many forms, from Jollof rice to sports. “I believe these rivalries should rather be productive towards the development of our youth.”



In conclusion, Hon. Ussif disclosed to the High Commissioner his engagement with the security services to ensure the safety of our Nigerian counterparts before, during and after the game remains paramount.



The Nigerian High Commissioner, H. E. Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas thanked Hon. Ussif for his reception and preparation for the game. He assured him of ensuring his people will abide by the protocols and guidelines to ensure an incident-free encounter at Baba Yara Stadium come Friday.



The National Sports Authority earlier this morning released the sale of online tickets for the Ghana Nigeria encounter this morning.



The tickets are expected to go for Gh20, Gh50 and Gh100 for Popular Stand, Centre Line and VIP respectively.