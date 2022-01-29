Ghana Manchester United Supporters’ Club hold maiden congress at GIMPA

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of Manchester United fans in Ghana are expected to troop to the Ghana Institute of Management and Professional Administration (GIMPA) for the maiden edition of the annual congress of the official Manchester United Supporters’ club in Ghana.



The group, christened Ghana Manchester United Supporters’ Club is recognized as the official of representation of Manchester United Supporters in Ghana.



The congress is to help the club’s leaders and their members deliberate on key issues concerning the progress of the club.



Issues such as dues, planned meetings, strengthening the connection with the parent club, charity activities for the year among others will discusses at the congress.





The group is noted for converging at places to watch and celebrate the club and also undertaking various charity projects across the country