Ghana, Lithuania commit to developing basketball

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Basketball Association has reached an agreement with its Lithuanian counterparts to champion the development of the sport in the country.



The Lithuanian Basketball Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Basketball Association which will see Lithuania provide support to Ghana to further the growth of the sport.



In light of this, a representative of the LBF, Jonas Vainauskas is on a 10-day working visit to Ghana to have first hand experience of the state of basketball in the country.



Whiles in Ghana, Jonas Vainauskas will hold talks with leadership of the GBA, visit basketball hubs in the country and proposed ways the game can be developed.



"The first order of business is to assess the state of Ghana basketball in general and on that assessment, we will base a national basketball strategy which we will develop together with our colleagues at the Ghana Basketball Association," Mr Vainauskas said on Wednesday at a press briefing in Accra.



"We hope to have a full strategy in place by September. We also want a partnership with local universities that will help us train coaches and managers to develop talents".



Richard Borsah, the Africa Director of IBU affirmed the commitment of his outfit to exploit means to develop the sport in the country.



He outlined the itinerary of Jonas Vainauskas and expressed confidence that the MoU will inure to the benefit of Ghana basketball.



He disclosed that Lithuania will provide various forms of support for Ghana basketball.