Ghana LGBT: Police explain why dem arrest 21 suspected gay, Lesbians, Transgender & odas

Ghanaian police don arrest and detain 21 pesin wey dem suspect to be lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI).

Police say dem arrest these pipo for unlawful Assembly as dem dey promote LGBTQI activities during one conference for di Nurses and midwives Hotel, for di South-eastern city of Ho.

And afta dia arrest, Ho Circuit court come give police go ahead to detain dem on Friday.

For one statement, di suspects wey include 16 women and five men come from Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Western, Easter, Northern and di Volta region of di kontri.

"Preliminary investigation discover materials like books and flyers: Hate Crime, di LGBTQ+ Muslim, Gender Acronyms, Coming out, My child; My Love Always, All About Trans, All About Intersex, Key Watch and One Love Sisters Ghana"

Ghana police say di accuse pesin go reappear before di court on June 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, Local LGBT+ rights group, Rightify Ghana tok say di group bin gada to share insight on how to document and report human rights violations wey LGBT+ Ghanaians dey experience.

Rightify Ghana tweet say dem dey call on di Ghana Police Service to release di 21 pesin.

Dis no be di first time wey dis dey happun, for February Ghana police raid and close down di office of LGBTQI group inside Accra wey dem recently open.

