BBC Pidgin of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ghana LGBT: 'Dem dey abuse and attack us for street' - Activist

Ghana first LGBT office open for Accra dis January

Wen dem open Ghana first LGBT office for Accra dis January, Linda bin no expect say e go last.



"Dem no go allow LGBT to just operate dia own office for Ghana." Dis na wetin Linda, transgender woman, (no be her real name) tok



And wen she dey tok of dem, she mean di Ghanaian community in general.



And afta di anti gay protests, police close down di LGBT+ Rights Ghana centre on di 25 February.



Linda wey be activist for di community tok say, she don dey on de run, dey sleep from friend house to friend house since de anti-LGBT pipo bin come meet her for house, dey shout tell am say make she come outside.



She say she go outside, ask say, any pesin wey believe say na dem holy pass, make dema come touch her, na so dem comot oh.



Human Rights Watch for 2018 release report say LGBT pipo for Ghana dey face physical and mental abuse both for public and family setting even as some goment agencies and police dey try protect dem.



Clear law no dey for Ghana yet say LGBT dey illegal although same sex relationships dey criminalised on top one law wey British bin get wen dem colonise de kontri about "unnatural carnal knowledge" wey authorities interpret say mean say "penile penetration of wia no be vagina."





Wetin goment tok afta di Accra LGBT office close

But afta LGBT+ Rights Ghana open dema office, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah call for laws wey say "you cannot advocate for and promote LGBT activities in this country."Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister for Gender and Children, talk: "The criminality of LGBT is non-negotiable and our cultural practices also frown on it."Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo talk recently say same-sex marriage will "never" be legalised while e be president - but Dr Adjepong say:"No-one is asking for that. Right now queer people for Ghana dema suffer attack. Dema ask for the freedom to live safely and without fear of dis kind of violence."