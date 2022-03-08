Ghana Jiu Jitsu inaugurate Ashanti Region Federation

Boxing News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: Dornu's Corner, contributor

The quest by the Ghana Jiu Jutsu Federation to spread across the length and breadth of this country is progessing steadily following the inauguration of the Ashanti Regional branch in Kumasi at the end of last month.



Simon Koku Guikpor, Head of Technical of the Ashanti Region National Sports Authority (NSA) inducted the 6-member regional executive including himself into office at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ashanti Regional capital on February 25 to steer the affairs of the combat sport in that part of the country.



In the event, the newly inducted executives are Kwame Kyeremeh Gyimah as President, Dwumah Norbert Kwadwo (Technical Director), Frank Addo Andrews (PRO), Emmanuel Ofori Appiah (Administrator), Adams Ishak of the NSA as Secretary and of course Simon Koku Guikpor as Head of Technical.



They began a 4-year mandate immediately with the mission to develop and promote jiu jutsu in the Ashanti Region aimed at raising good athletes to eventually represent Ghana in international competitions.



Technical Director and head coach of the Ghana Jiu Jutsu Federation, Maxwell Borketey Borquaye also took the athletes through some jiu jutsu demonstrations of the techniques of the art.



This brings to seven (7) the number of regional bodies so far inaugurated by the Ghana Jiu Jutsu Federation across the country, something that excites 1st Vice-President of the association, Evans Bernie-Johnson as regards the hosting of the Jiu Jutsu Africa Open championship featuring European nations in Accra later this year.



International Combat Ju Jutsu Federation (ICJJF) President, Shypinskyi Vladslav visited Ghana at the end of last year primarily to unveil Ghana as hosts of the 2022 Combat Ju Jutsu Africa Open but the NSA insisted the Ghanaian federation met it’s regional requirements first.



“This is another huge step in the right direction for Jiu Jutsu in Ghana. Ashanti Region have already started massive recruitment and promotional drive, this formal institution can only push them to work even harder to produce many good athletes for our national team,” Mr. Bernie-Johnson said.



“We are still determined to host the Africa Open tournament in Ghana this year and we are gradually establishing our presence all over the country which is a requirement by the NSA. We have done Greater Accra, Central, Volta, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and now Ashanti Region,” he continued.



“We are preparing to be present in all the 16 regions in Ghana. The next region is the Oti Region and all will follow gradually and I’m sure with the right conditions, we can do it,” Evans Bernie-Johnson emphasised.