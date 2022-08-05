Ghana Handball Association to elect new leaders on August 13

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: Dickson Boadi

The Secretary-General for the Ghana Handball Association Mr. Charles Obeng Amofa has briefed the press on the roadmap for the Association to elect new leaders.



He said all is set for the Association to go into the election slated for August 13



According to him, there is an independent elections committee that will spearhead the Electoral Congress following the Association's approval of three individuals to contest the Presidency.



Mr. Obeng Amofa noted that the Committee despite the deaths of two aspirants has decided not to alter the list of candidates in order not to belabour the process which had been held up for two years.



Competing for the two First Vice President roles at the Congress are Mr. Nortey Dowuona (deceased) and Patrick Norvor while Amma Frimpomaa Dwumaah and Kwame Kyeremanten are running unopposed as Second Vice President and Treasurer respectively.



The six Executive Committee Member roles of the GHA are being contested by nine persons, namely; Philip Longdon, Christian Yaw Osei, Joseph A. Quaye, Togbe Palmus Howusu, Anthony N. K. O. Quayenor, Rapheal Sifah, Anglina Shang, William Freeman Ghartey and K. D. Nissau.



The organisation of the congress has come under scrutiny from stakeholders with disagreements over processes in the build-up, leading to the formation of a three-man committee to address the concerns.



The Congress was first postponed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but has since been bedevilled by disagreements between stakeholders, leading to the formation of an independent three-man committee by the Ghana Olympic Committee to oversee the electoral process.



The Committee is chaired by Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib.



"These are legal issues if you open nominations again, it can bring a major challenge to us. So we have agreed not to change the delegates and aspirants list despite losing our Vice President Nortey Dowuona and Dr. Baba," Mr. Amofah explained.



